× Suspected Malware Attack Causes L.A. Times Newspaper Delivery Interruptions

A suspected malware attack prevented distribution of the Saturday edition of the Los Angeles Times to many subscribers.

The Times said the issue was first detected Friday. Technology teams made significant progress in fixing the problem, but were unable to clear all systems before press time.

Readers can access a digital edition of the Saturday paper here.

The issues also affected distribution of the San Diego Union-Tribune as well as editions of the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, which are all printed at the Los Angeles Times’ Olympic Printing Plant in downtown Los Angeles.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.