Woman Killed in Boyle Heights House Fire; Toddler, 3 Other Residents Hurt: LAFD

A house fire in Boyle Heights early Saturday left one woman dead and four other residents, including a toddler, hospitalized.

Firefighters around 4 a.m. arrived to flames billowing out of the two front windows of the one-story home at 2223 E. Sheridan St., Los Angeles fire Capt. Erik Scott said.

Crews began to aggressively fight the blaze from the back of the residence and found an unconscious woman, Scott said. They took the 66-year-old outside, where paramedics rendered aid before taking her to the hospital. She was later pronounced dead, the captain said.

Four other family members suffered injuries, Scott said.

One of them, a 34-year-old woman, was in critical condition after suffering from possible burns and smoke inhalation, according to the Fire Department. The remaining patients—a 3-year-old boy and two men, ages 35 and 66—were in serious condition after possible smoke inhalation, the agency added.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Scott said crews saw one smoke alarm in the 1,025-square-foot house, but it was not clear if it worked.

