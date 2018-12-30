2 Men Arrested in Hour-Long Pursuit That Ended in South L.A.: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two men were arrested after leading officers on an hour-long pursuit that ended in South Los Angeles' Vermont-Slauson neighborhood early Sunday, police said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies initially tried to stop the driver and passenger of a white truck erratically traveling in the East L.A. area, according to Bell police.

The driver fled and evaded the deputies, who ended up terminating their pursuit of the vehicle, Bell police Sgt. John Walker said.

Bell police officers then spotted the truck run a red light in their jurisdiction and tried to stop it, Walker said.

The driver allegedly kept moving and backed into a Bell police patrol vehicle before entering the freeway.

California Highway Patrol officers took over the chase, Walker said. At some point, one of the vehicle's tires came off and the driver exited the freeway, the sergeant added.

CHP managed to detain the driver and his passenger after performing a PIT maneuver at Vermont Avenue and 55th Street, officials said.

Paramedics transported one of the men to the hospital, Walker said. The nature of his injuries was unclear.

No officers were hurt in the incident, Walker said.

Authorities provided no further information.

KTLA's Derrick Clemons contributed to this story.