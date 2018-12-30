Crews Respond to House Fire in San Bernardino; Man, Dog Survive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man and a dog made it out safely as flames consumed a home in San Bernardino, officials said Sunday.

The blaze erupted around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 900 block of North Western Avenue, San Bernardino County Fire Battalion Chief Dan Filter said.

Firefighters arrived to flames and heavy smoke coming out of the home, Filter said. The resident had managed to exit the burning house along with his dog.

Footage from the scene shows one firefighter nearly making contact with downed electric wires.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Officials provided no further information.

KTLA's Derrick Clemons contributed to this report.