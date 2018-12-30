One Dead, One Injured in Compton Shooting

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting death of a man in Compton in the early hours Sunday.

The incident happened around 1:37 p.m., in the 2000 block of North Parmelee Avenue, investigators said.

Deputies responding to the scene discovered that two shooting victims were taken by family members to a nearby hospital.

One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The suspects in this shooting are described as three black adult males, 20-25 years of age, all wearing dark clothing.

The suspects fled the scene. A vehicle description is unknown at this time.

The identities of the victims has not been released.

The investigation is still ongoing.