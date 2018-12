Road Closures for Rose Parade to Begin Monday Night

The 130th Tournament of Roses Parade is happening in Pasadena this Tuesday, but motorists should expect road closures to start Monday evening.

Floral floats and performers will kick off the celebration at 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the intersection of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard before continuing onto Colorado Boulevard. The parade will conclude at Sierra Madre Boulevard and Villa Street.

Colorado Boulevard, where most of the festivities take place, will close starting 10 p.m. Monday and will reopen around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The city of Pasadena announced the following closures:

Interstate 710 (Monday, Tuesday)

Northbound

• 6 p.m. to 11 a.m.- California Boulevard on-ramp

• 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.- Del Mar Boulevard on-ramp Southbound

• 8 p.m. to 12 p.m.- Del Mar Boulevard off-ramp

• 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. – California Boulevard off-ramp left turn Both directions of Pasadena Avenue (I-710) between Columbia Street and Del Mar Boulevard

• 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. Interstate 210 (Monday, Tuesday)

Westbound

• 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Sierra Madre Boulevard off-ramp Eastbound

• 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. – San Gabriel Boulevard off-ramp State Route 134

Eastbound (Monday, Tuesday)

• 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Orange Grove Boulevard off-ramp Westbound (Monday, Tuesday)

• 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Left-turn of Orange Grove Boulevard off-ramp Westbound (Tuesday)

• 12:01 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Orange Grove Boulevard on-ramp State Route 110 (Arroyo Seco Parkway)

Northbound (Monday through Wednesday)

• 7:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. – One lane of Orange Grove Boulevard off-ramp