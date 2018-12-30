Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, December 30th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! This is the last Sunday of 2018! Here are some interesting and educational events to mark occasion on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Enjoy!

2019 TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE

Volunteers To Decorate Floats!

Commercial float builders:

*Fiesta Parade Floats, Irwindale

*Phoenix Decorating Co., Irwindale

*Artistic Entertainment Services, Pasadena

tournamentofroses.com

2019 TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE

Volunteers To Decorate Floats!

Self-built float organizations:

*Burbank Tournament of Roses Association

*Cal Poly Universities

*Downey Rose Float Association

*La Canada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association

*Sierra Madre Rose Float Association

*South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association

tournamentofroses.com

The decorating process is underway for the more than 40 floats designed for the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade.

Some of the float fabricators are accepting volunteers to help with the daunting process. To learn who can use some assistance, check the tournamentofroses.com website. You will see a listing for the major commercial float builders as well as the self-built float organizations that might be able to use some help.

2018 KWANZAA PRODUCTION “MA’AT”

LULA WASHINGTON DANCE THEATRE

THE LULA WASHINGTON DANCE THEATRE STUDIO

3773 CRENSHAW BOULEVARD

LOS ANGELES

1-800-838-3006

http://www.BrownPaperTickets.com

Celebrate the African American experience of Kwanzaa. The Lula Washington Dance Theatre has produce a special Kwanzaa program to honor the seven day holiday. There’s a combination of African dance; Ballet and Modern dance. The talented performers are from the Lula Washington Dance Theatre School and the exceptional performers from Lula Washington’s international touring dance ensemble.

Sunday’s performance begins at 3pm.

Festival of Kwanzaa

Pretend City Children’s Museum

29 Hubble

Irvine

949 428 3900

http://www.pretendcity.org

We can also celebrate Kwanzaa at the Pretend City Children’s Museum. Sunday is “Sensational Story Time.” Starting at 11:30am: The Sound of Kwanza written by Dimitrea Tokunbo will be featured. A Kwanzaa Corn craft will follow this story time.

Pompeii : The Exhibition

The Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

At the Reagan Library, POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION, which features more than 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These are not replicas, but rather original, 2,000-year-old objects that were preserved in the ash. These artifacts include wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.

Free!

Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

annenbergphotospace.org

The Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City is an important holiday weekend location if holiday shopping has obliterated your budget. THE PHOTO ARK exhibition produced by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is free!

This incredible project to shoot studio-quality portraits of every species living in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries, including mammals, reptiles, birds, fish, amphibians, and even insects closes Sunday, January 13th, 2019.

Again, this exhibition is free.

Free!

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

caammuseum.org

Also free, the California African American Museum in Exposition Park. Among several exhibits here, we can see for free LOS ANGELES FREEDOM RALLY, 1963. May 26, 1963, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addressed nearly 40,000 people at Wrigley Field in South Los Angeles. Coined the “Los Angeles Freedom Rally,” it was one of the largest civil rights rallies in the country, predating the famous 1963 March on Washington by three months.

The exhibition explores how and why Wrigley Field, LA’s first baseball stadium to the Los Angeles Angels, was a crucial locale for the event. Existing from 1925 through 1969, Wrigley Field is still remembered as the place where Dr. King stated, “Birmingham or Los Angeles, the cry is always the same. We want to be free.” His efforts to desegregate and to connect Los Angeles to Birmingham helped to raise significant and desperately needed funds to assist the movement in supporting the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Free!

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Another free museum to explore with out-of-town family and friends is The Broad in downtown Los Angeles. General admission free and includes the third floor galleries, where you can see Robert Therrien’s enormous “UNDER THE TABLE”, Jeff Koons “BLUE DOG” as well as his mirror polished “TULIPS” and more.

Free!

La Plaza De Cultura Y Artes

501 North Main Street

Los Angeles

213 542 6259

http://www.lapca.org

And, La Plaza De Cultura Y Artes is free to the public. Among the many exhibits LA STARTS HERE! There are personal histories, iconic artifacts, and captivating films revealing the region’s often unknown Mexican and Mexican American contributions.

Knights in Armor

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

“Knights in Armor “ features stunning masterpieces of European arms and armor, dating from the Medieval and Renaissance ages to the Romanticized Medieval revival of the 1800s.

Valley Relics Museum

Grand Opening! NEW Location!

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Hangar C3 & C4

Lake Balboa

818 616 4083

valleyrelicsmuseum.org

The Valley Relics Museum boasts its vast collection of historical artifacts pertaining to the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas. The collection includes rare documents, photographs, vintage neon signs, post cards, yearbooks, negatives, clothing, books, art, automobiles and bicycles from The Valley's past. Valley Relics is a non-profit organization 501(c)3 with an endeavor to preserve and protect our local history and it artifacts while educating the public on the rich history of The San Fernando Valley.

Make it GREAT Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

