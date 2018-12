Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With musical performances among the many traditions of the upcoming 130th Annual Rose Parade, three featured groups of young musicians — the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles and Mariachi Nuevo Amanecer — performed in Pasadena on Sunday. Lynette Romero and Dayna Devon report for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Dec. 30, 2018.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video