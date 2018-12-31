Man Killed in New Year’s Eve Shooting in Norwalk

A New Year’s Eve shooting in Norwalk left a man dead, authorities said.

The fatal gunfire took place just before 5 p.m. Monday in a residential neighborhood in the 14300 block of Carmenita Road, Deputy Dangelo Robinson of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

The attacker targeted the victim, who died from his injuries at the scene, officials said.

Deputies shut down Carmenita Road between the 5 Freeway and Alondra Avenue as they gathered evidence and investigated the scene, officials added.

No further details, including a suspect description, were available.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

NOW

Handling a shooting in the 14300 block of Carmenita Road in #Norwalk. Suspect shooter targeted the victim, who died of his injuries. Not random. Deputies and detectives processing scene. Carmenita closed b/t 5FWY and Alondra. pic.twitter.com/QA6o8hOxy0 — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) January 1, 2019