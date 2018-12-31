How to Watch the Rose Parade: On KTLA Channel 5, on KTLA.com and on Facebook
2 Men Arrested Following Theft of Trailers Intended for Paradise Fire Victims

Posted 4:14 PM, December 31, 2018, by , Updated at 04:22PM, December 31, 2018

Police in Northern California say two men were arrested following the theft of two trailers intended for victims of the deadly wildfire that destroyed the town of Paradise.

Police in Redding were called by a resident of a mobile home park who awoke to the sound of scraping metal and saw a trailer being towed off the property.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter followed the trailer as it was towed and police arrested the 58-year-old driver. Authorities say he admitted taking the trailer valued at about $30,000. They found the other trailer at the home of the driver’s brother, who told them it showed up the same morning.

Officers also arrested the driver of a truck they suspect was arriving to pick up the stolen trailer.

