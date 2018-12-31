One in Custody After Leading Officers on Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley

At least one person is in custody after officers were led on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley Monday morning.

The pursuit began just before 6 a.m. when police spotted a stolen vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Madison said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed one Los Angeles Police Department vehicle following an SUV on both city streets and freeways in the North Hollywood area.

The vehicle briefly slowed down at St. Clair Avenue and Califa Street in the Valley Glenn neighborhood allowing one person to exit during the chase, Madison confirmed.

At one point, a PIT maneuver spun the SUV completely around but the driver managed to keep control and continue driving.

At least three more units had joined in the pursuit as the SUV entered a residential area near Woodman Avenue and Chandler Boulevard in Sherman Oaks.

At 6:18 a.m., the vehicle came to a stop and the driver jumped out.

He was tackled by officers a short time later and taken into custody.

The passenger who fled from the vehicle earlier in the pursuit has also been captured, Madson said.