Deaths of 2 Women Amid Hemet House Fire Investigated as Murder-Suicide

The deaths of two women who were found inside a burning home in Hemet over the weekend are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Monday.

Firefighters went to a reported house fire about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of West Johnston Avenue, Hemet Police Department officials said in a written statement.

“Fire personnel entered the structure and located one elderly female who sustained significant burns over a majority of her body,” the statement said. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

The body of a second woman was also discovered inside the home, officials said.

“The investigation is ongoing, but (detectives) determined the incident was murder-suicide,” according to the police statement.

No further details were released.

The identities of the women were not released Monday pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hemet police Investigator Klinzing at 951-765-2423. Tips may also be submitted to the Hemet Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 951-765-3897.