Double Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Man Walking Home After Shift at East L. A. In-N-Out

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two men in connection with the death of Rene Lupian who was fatally shot in November after his shift at In-N-Out in East Los Angeles.

Abraham Julianny Cabrera, 19, was taken into custody Friday and booked on suspicion of murder and robbery, the Sheriff’s Department announced Monday in a news release. Wayne Andrew Seare Jr., 20, was also arrested Friday and booked on suspicion of robbery and accessory after the fact. Detectives said the arrests of Cabrera and Seare are the results of a press conference held earlier this month where officials offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible for Lupian’s murder.

Lupian, 22, was killed around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 while walking home after his shift at In-N-Out. He stopped by a nearby liquor store and on his way out was fatally shot in what detectives described as a “robbery that went bad.” He died at a local hospital.

“It appears that Rene gave up a backpack he was carrying, but resisted giving a gold chain and cross that was given to him by his grandmother as a keepsake,” LASD Homicide Bureau Capt.Christopher Bergner said in the news release.

In addition to Cabrera and Seare, a woman captured on surveillance video inside the liquor store and sought as a person of interest by detectives has also been identified and located. Officials are still investigating to determine if she played any role in Lupian’s murder.

Cabrera is being held without bail.

Seare is being held on $2.1 million bail.