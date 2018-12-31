Gunshot Wounded Man Dies After Passerby Takes Him to the Hospital in Hemet: Police

A man who was shot and wounded in Hemet was rushed to the hospital by a passerby and later died, police said Monday.

The victim, 28-year-old Juan Romero, was taken to a nearby hospital and then transferred to the Riverside Unified Health System, where he died of his wounds after officers were called about the shooting Friday night, according to police.

Officers were called about shots fired in the 100 block of North Tahquitz Street and the victim’s transport about 10 p.m. that evening.

No information about a possible suspect was released by police. The investigation is ongoing and no other details were released.

Anyone with information can contact investigator Matt Gomez at 951-765-2422 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers or the Hemet Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 866-640-8477.