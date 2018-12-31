Homeless Woman Charged in Connection With Killing of 75-Year-Old Pasadena Woman

Prosecutors filed a murder charge Friday against a homeless woman accused of killing a 75-year-old Pasadena woman at her condominium earlier this month, authorities said Monday.

Mary Jean O’Connor, 41, was arrested on Dec. 26 in North Hollywood, the Pasadena Police Department said in a written statement.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed a case against O’Connor Friday for the death of Jeri Douglas, Los Angeles County Superior Court records show.

The investigation began with the discovery of Douglas’ body about 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 17 at her condominium in the 200 block of South Madison Avenue, Pasadena police said.

Police responded to a “check the welfare” call at the home after a woman reported she was unable to make contact with her mother, officials said.

“Officers made forced entry inside the location, where they found the victim unresponsive and not breathing,” according to the statement. Paramedics pronounced Douglas dead at the scene.

“Due to suspicious circumstances at the scene, Pasadena homicide detectives responded for further investigation,” the statement said. The death was ultimately ruled a homicide by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

While the motive in the killing remained unclear Monday, “Detectives do not believe this murder was a random act of violence,” the police statement said.

Detectives identified O’Connor as a suspect in the killing and arrested her just after 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 26 in North Hollywood, police said.

Public records indicated that Douglas had lived on Madison Street for more than a decade.

Police have not disclosed how she was killed. Police investigators placed a “security hold” on the case at the coroner’s office, preventing the release of the victim’s cause of death, coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said.

O’Connor is set to answer to the murder charge on Jan. 15 in the Pasadena branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court, records show. In the meantime, bail has been set at $2 million.