How to Watch the Rose Parade: On KTLA Channel 5, on KTLA.com and on Facebook

The iconic New Year's tradition – the Rose Parade – is almost here, and we have some tips on how you can watch it live.

The 130th annual event, put on along a 5 1/2-mile route in Pasadena by the Tournament of Roses, begins at 8 a.m. PT Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

This year's theme is "The Melody of Life," with Grand Marshal Chaka Khan, the 10-time Grammy Award-winning musician. The Royal Court will be led by the 101st Rose Queen, Louise Deser Siskel of San Marino, who notes she's the first young woman to hold that title who is Jewish, LGBTQ and a glasses-wearer.

Tuesday's event will mark the 72nd consecutive television broadcast of the Rose Parade for KTLA.

Here's a preview of what you can watch on KTLA Channel 5, on our website and on our social media channels.

To ring in the new year, starting at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, you can go old school and watch some classic parades from the past:

12:05 a.m.: The 100th Rose Parade, from 1989

2:05 a.m.: The 110th Rose Parade, from 1999

4 a.m.: The 129th Rose Parade, from 2018

The Rose Parade Classic rebroadcasts will air on Channel 5 in Southern California, on your KTLA provider, or online at our livestream at ktla.com/live.

Next, we'll have a couple of hours of previews, where we'll take you behind the scenes.

6 a.m.: Backstage at the Parade

7 a.m.: Rose Parade Countdown

These will also air on Channel 5 in Southern California, on your KTLA provider, or online at our livestream at ktla.com/live.

Then it's on to the main event.

8 a.m.: The 130th Rose Parade Presented by Honda live

The parade is on KTLA for two commercial-free hours, and will be followed by three encore presentations. Our own Micah Ohlman, Leeza Gibbons and Mark Steines will give you all the details on the floats, equestrian units, bands and tournament entries.

Again, you'll be able to watch the live parade coverage on Channel 5 in Southern California, on your KTLA provider, or online at our livestream at ktla.com/live.

Are you a fan of one of the 19 marching bands that are in the parade? You can watch a raw, unedited feed devoted to the bands on KTLA's Facebook page.

We return to our regular news programming with the KTLA 5 News Special Edition at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.