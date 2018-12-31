How to Watch the Rose Parade: On KTLA Channel 5, on KTLA.com and on Facebook
Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

L.A. Spectrum Subscribers Can Watch Rose Parade on KTLA as Charter and Tribune Media Extend Contract Deadline

Posted 9:21 PM, December 31, 2018, by , Updated at 09:31PM, December 31, 2018
Workers in Irwindale prepare a Rose Parade float for Rotary International that will debut Jan. 1 in the 2019 Rose Parade in Pasadena on New Year's Day. A carriage fee dispute threatens KTLA Channel 5's Rose Parade coverage for Spectrum customers. (Credit: Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Workers in Irwindale prepare a Rose Parade float for Rotary International that will debut Jan. 1 in the 2019 Rose Parade in Pasadena on New Year's Day. A carriage fee dispute threatens KTLA Channel 5's Rose Parade coverage for Spectrum customers. (Credit: Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A contract dispute that had threatened to disrupt a New Year’s Day tradition in Los Angeles was averted late Monday when Charter Communications and Tribune Media agreed to a short-term contract extension to give the two companies more time to hammer out a new distribution deal.

Facing a looming New Year’s Eve deadline of 9 p.m. Pacific time, the 11th-hour truce delayed at least until Wednesday afternoon the threat of a blackout of Tribune stations, including KTLA Channel 5 in Los Angeles, from Charter’s Spectrum cable television service. Without a deal, hundreds of thousands of Spectrum customers in Southern California could have missed seeing KTLA’s popular broadcast of the Tournament of Roses Parade — a tradition in many Southern California homes.

The new deadline for a contract is 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the two companies. The deadline extension suggests that both sides have made progress in the negotiations.

Stamford, Conn.-based Charter and Chicago-based Tribune Media — which owns KTLA and 32 other television stations in Charter markets, including KSWB Channel 5 in San Diego — have spent the last few days in a tense standoff as they haggled over details of a new agreement to allow Charter to transmit Tribune Media’s station signals. The companies have been wrangling over a proposed fee hike by Tribune Media.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories