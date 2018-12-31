× L.A. County Metro Buses, Trains Free on New Year’s Eve

Los Angeles County revelers who want to avoid traffic, toast 2019 with a glass of champagne or leave the driving to someone else will be able to ride free on Metro buses and trains on New Year’s Eve.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is waiving its $1.75 one-way fare from 9 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday and will run trains more frequently than on a typical weeknight.

Rail stations, which usually shut down at 1 a.m., will be open all night. Trains on all six lines are scheduled to arrive every 10 to 12 minutes until 1 a.m., and every 20 minutes between 1 and 5 a.m.

Metro is not adding extra bus service, but passengers can ride for free on the 29 routes that make up Metro’s overnight network. Metro’s two dedicated bus ways, the Orange and Silver lines, will run buses every 20 to 50 minutes all night.

