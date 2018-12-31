Man Arrested After Reported Sexual Battery of Employee at Ventura Store That Hires Individuals With Autism

A 55-year-old man was arrested following the reported sexual battery of a 22-year-old woman working at a Ventura store that employs individuals with autism, police said Monday.

Police have not said whether the victim has autism but the store where the crime took place, clothing store “Industry Horror,” describes itself online as a nonprofit that “specifically employs autistic young adults.”

Ventura resident David Reich has been arrested as the suspect, police said.

Officers were called to the store located at 518 East Main Street about 12:50 p.m. on Sunday. The victim said a male customer, who she did not know, came and had a brief conversation with her before leaving, according to police.

The man returned a short time later and “approached the victim from behind and touched her inappropriately,” reads a news release from the Ventura Police Department.

He then left and said he would possibly return later to meet with the victim, according to police.

Later, about 6:30 p.m. that day, a police officer returned to the store and discovered the suspect had returned to the area, police said. He was identified as Reich and was cited on suspicion of sexual battery and released.

Police said the victim was not left with any physical injuries. No other details about the incident were released by authorities.