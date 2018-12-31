Man With Knife Fatally Shot by LAPD at Valley Glen Apartment Complex After Injuring Fellow Tenant

Aman with a knife was fatally shot by LAPD officers at a Valley Glen apartment complex Monday morning after allegedly injuring a fellow tenant, police said.
About 4 a.m. police responded to at least one call about a woman screaming inside an apartment complex in the 13600 block of Vanowen Street.
Officers encountered a man holding a "large knife" outside an apartment in the complex, Detective Meghan Aguilar said.
The man was asked to drop the knife, but after refusing to do so, an officer-involved shooting occurred, Aguilar said without elaborating. The man was struck and eventually declared dead at the scene. It is unclear if the man was threatening officers with the knife.
Investigators later determined that the man who was killed had gotten into a physical altercation with another tenant who tried to find out why the woman was screaming, Aguilar said.
That tenant, also a man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. He is expected to be OK, Aguilar said.
The woman involved, believed to be the suspect's mother or aunt, is being interviewed by police. It is unclear why she was screaming before police arrived.
The incident is being investigated. Several patrol cars and police officials remained at the scene into the 9 a.m. hour, video from the scene showed.