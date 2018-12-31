Man With Knife Fatally Shot by LAPD at Valley Glen Apartment Complex After Injuring Fellow Tenant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aman with a knife was fatally shot by LAPD officers at a Valley Glen apartment complex Monday morning after allegedly injuring a fellow tenant, police said.

About 4 a.m. police responded to at least one call about a woman screaming inside an apartment complex in the 13600 block of Vanowen Street.

Officers encountered a man holding a "large knife" outside an apartment in the complex, Detective Meghan Aguilar said.

The man was asked to drop the knife, but after refusing to do so, an officer-involved shooting occurred, Aguilar said without elaborating. The man was struck and eventually declared dead at the scene. It is unclear if the man was threatening officers with the knife.

Investigators later determined that the man who was killed had gotten into a physical altercation with another tenant who tried to find out why the woman was screaming, Aguilar said.

That tenant, also a man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. He is expected to be OK, Aguilar said.

The woman involved, believed to be the suspect's mother or aunt, is being interviewed by police. It is unclear why she was screaming before police arrived.

The incident is being investigated. Several patrol cars and police officials remained at the scene into the 9 a.m. hour, video from the scene showed.

scene of an officer involved shooting on 13600 blk of Vanowen. LAPD says call began as woman screaming. Upon arrival, 1 man was armed with knife and refused to drop it. Officers shot the man who succumbed to injuries. Other man was treated for inj from fight w/suspect. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/1wT1t89Vil — Thomas Lin (@TLinNEWS) December 31, 2018

There has been an Officer Involved Shooting in Van Nuys in the 13600 block of Vanowen St. A PIO is enroute and will provide updates as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 31, 2018

Update on officer involved shooting (OIS) officers had responded to a screaming woman radio call. They were confronted by a man with a knife. The suspect did not comply with the officers directions & an OIS occurred. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 31, 2018