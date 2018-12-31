× Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $415 Million Ahead of New Year’s Day Drawing

One lucky person could turn into a millionaire on New Year’s Day.

With no Mega Millions winner on Friday night, the next drawing is Tuesday night for a whopping $415 million jackpot — with a $248.8 million cash option.

Friday’s winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot were 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38, and the MegaBall is 21. That jackpot was $348 million, with a cash option of $210.2 million.

“Next Tuesday’s drawing will be the fifth time Mega Millions has been drawn on the first day of a new year; the jackpot has been won once on the day — January 1, 2008,” Mega Millions said in a statement.

There hasn’t been a winner since the $1.5 billion jackpot in October. That winner’s identity is still a mystery, and whoever got the winning ticket has until April to claim the prize.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands. A ticket costs $2 — and a winner beats the odds of 1 in 302 million.