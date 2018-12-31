New Details Emerge in Fatal Beating, Stabbing of 3 People in Santa Barbara County After Suspect Killed by Deputies

New details were released by authorities Monday in the brutal Santa Barbara County killings of a 63-year-old man and the sister and mother of the suspect, who was later fatally shot in a confrontation with deputies.

Before the deadly stabbings and beatings at an Orcutt home on Friday, the suspect’s younger brother had assaulted another family member at his own Santa Maria home, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian McNabb was arrested on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on $50,000 bail two days after the killings, sheriff’s officials said.

It’s the newest information to be released in the case of 43-year-old David Gerald McNabb, a former Santa Barbara County sheriff’s custody deputy, allegedly killing three people before being shot by deputies while armed with a rifle.

The deputies were responding to the home McNabb shared with the victims, located in the 5900 block of Oakhill Road, just after 8 p.m. on Friday, authorities said.

The 911 caller also lived at the home and had discovered one of the victims covered in blood in a bathtub before fleeing the scene and calling for help, authorities said. When deputies later arrived, the suspect was still inside the home.

Authorities said he was armed with a rifle when the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Enforcement Team was brought in to take him into custody and rescue any other people from inside the home.

He was shot after he “continued to pose an immediate threat” as he got into a confrontation with deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was later pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.

His autopsy is scheduled for Jan 3.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, McNabb worked as a custody deputy for the agency from July 2001 to March 2012, when he voluntarily resigned. He was arrested by the Oxnard Police Department in 2012 and convicted of felony domestic violence in May 2014.