× Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Driver in East L.A.

A man was struck and killed while walking in East Hollywood early Monday morning.

The victim, described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told KTLA.

Video from the scene showed a police tent in the closed off intersection of North Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.

The driver apparently stayed at the scene.

Police were questioning one person and had not yet made any arrests, the spokesperson said.

The intersection was reopened about 5 a.m.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.