Security Guard Who Fatally Shot Suspected Shoplifter at Hollywood Walgreens Charged Is With Murder

A security guard who fatally shot a suspected shoplifter at a Hollywood Walgreens pharmacy earlier this month has been charged with murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Donald Vincent Ciota II, 28, was also charged with using a firearm as a deadly weapon.

The incident unfolded at the heavily-trafficked store at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street on Dec. 2. Ciotta allegedly confronted Johnathan Hart and the two got into a fight, prosecutors allege.

Ciota then pulled out his gun and fatally shot Hart as he ran away, officials said.

Hart, who was described as being homeless, was unarmed.

Ciota is scheduled to be arraigned Monday and his bail has been set at $3 million.

He faces 50 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.

At a vigil earlier this month, loved ones told KTLA that Hart had intended to pay for his items.

The victim's mother, Psychesia Hart, is a security guard herself and sharply criticized the guard's handling of the situation.

A friend said the guard's actions were wrong regardless of whether Hart was shoplifting or not.

Hart's family filed a $525 million lawsuit against the company, alleging that was profiled for being black, homeless and gay.