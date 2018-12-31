Spoken Dreams: Izzy Presley, Host/Musician

Izzy Presley is a musician, radio host, podcast host, and comedian. Born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Izzy was raised on rock and roll music. He grew up listening to Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings. At 4 years old, he discovered KISS, and his love for rock music was cemented.

He would eventually get a gig hosting his own radio show, which led to hosting events for the Monsters of Rock cruises. Now Izzy, continues hosting a rock radio show, has his own podcast “Another F’n Podcast”, fronts an Ace Frehley tribute band, performs standup comedy, and beginning to get into acting. This all because in 2013, Izzy did perhaps the most rock and roll thing ever: With no money, no job, no place to stay, and no plan, Izzy jumped in his beater and lit out for Los Angeles to chase a dream.

