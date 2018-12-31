Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure of TNT, Rocket Launcher, 36 Firearms in South L.A. Home: Police

Police found a rocket launcher, TNT and dozens of weapons in a motorcyclist’s South Los Angeles home over the weekend after someone spotted him riding around town with a rifle.

On Saturday morning, a bystander flagged down officers after seeing the man carrying a rifle as he drove his motorcycle near South Figueroa Street and West Gage Avenue, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said. Police found the man leaving a gas station not far from where he was first seen.

John Menzies, 50, was carrying a loaded handgun in his waistband, as well as a loaded assault rifle when he was pulled over, Madison said.

The LAPD later searched Menzies’ South Los Angeles home and found a rocket launcher, TNT and PETN explosives, 24 rifles, 12 handguns and silencers.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.