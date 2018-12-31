Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

U.S. Citizen Detained in Russia on Suspicion of Spying

Posted 4:32 AM, December 31, 2018, by , Updated at 04:35AM, December 31, 2018

Russia has detained a US citizen on the suspicion of spying, according to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

American Paul Whelan was arrested on December 28 in Moscow “while carrying out an act of espionage,” the FSB said in a statement.

“The investigation department of the Federal Security Service of Russia initiated a criminal case against a US citizen under article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The investigation is underway,” the statement continued. Article 276 is espionage.

If found guilty, Whelan faces 10 to 20 years imprisonment, Russia’s state-run news agency TASS reported.