UCLA Fires Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Alford Following Home Loss to Liberty Flames

Steve Alford was brought to UCLA to revive the offense, reinvigorate the fan base and connect with a new generation of players.

In what turned out to be his final game with the Bruins, Alford’s offense generated more turnovers than baskets before fans who booed the team in the midst of a fourth consecutive loss. Afterward, Alford blamed his players for their inability to execute simple fundamentals that the coach described as “seventh-grade stuff.”

The increasingly poisonous environment surrounding UCLA’s flagship program resulted in the dismissal of Alford as men’s basketball coach late Sunday, one day after a humiliating 15-point defeat at home to Liberty and four days before the start of Pac-12 Conference play.

Bruins players were expected to be informed of the move Monday, according to a person close to the situation not authorized to disclose the information publicly.

