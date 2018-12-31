× USC Turns to Veteran Costa Mesa Police Officer Following String of Scandals

A longtime member of the Costa Mesa Police Department has exchanged his uniform for an iconic cardinal-and-gold “SC” baseball cap, which is visible in his new office at USC.

The former captain for field operations plans to call on his experiences at the police department, which underwent a protracted conflict with previous city leaders, in order to help USC weather a series of serious storms.

Mark Manley, 47, became the director of USC’s new Office of Professionalism and Ethics in September. The office was created partly in response to a string of campus scandals, including inappropriate drug use by the former medical school dean and a campus gynecologist accused of preying on patients. The scandals led to the resignation of university President C.L. Max Nikias.

Launched in September, Manley’s office is a centralized hub assigned with receiving and responding to campus complaints. Manley has met with student and faculty groups, as well as university stakeholders to communicate the office’s goals for oversight and accountability and to introduce new internal systems to receive, review and manage sensitive personnel problems.

