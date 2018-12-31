× Visitors Get Into Joshua Tree National Park Without Paying $30 Fee Amid Government Shutdown

Visitors from all over the world flowed into Joshua Tree National Park over the holiday weekend despite its facilities being closed by the federal government’s partial shutdown.

Park officials left the main gate open, and traffic streamed past the shuttered kiosk where an attendant normally charges $30 per vehicle. The park’s visitor center and restrooms remained closed, however, and some services have been disrupted, including trash collection.

But rangers still patrolled the 1,235-square-mile park, whose popularity for winter sightseeing and rock climbing has surged in recent years.

“We haven’t seen any blatant disregard for law and order,” said Park Ranger Dylan Moe.

