Volunteer From Small Camarillo Nonprofit Accused of Embezzling $63K

A West Hills woman faces charges after allegedly embezzling more than $60,000 from a small Camarillo-based nonprofit while working as the organization’s volunteer accountant, officials said Monday.

Investigators arrested Mandi Renea Neece, 29, on Dec. 21, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Detective Steve Krupnik said in a written statement.

She allegedly helped herself to nearly $63,000 from a company account while working for the Topa Topa Flywheelers Antique Gas Engine and Tractor Club between April and October, according to the detective.

Members of the club reported the theft to police in October, officials said.

“During a two-month-long investigation by the Camarillo (Police Department) Investigations Bureau, it was determined Neece used her position at the nonprofit company to write checks in her name and deposit them into her personal bank account,” Krupnik said. She allegedly continued raiding the account until it was left with a negative balance.

Police said she used the stolen money to buy things including airline tickets, hotel stays, Dodgers tickets, concert tickets and other items.

“By the time the members of the nonprofit reported the embezzlement, Neece had spend all of the money,” Krupnik said.

Neece was booked into jail and has since been released from custody after posting $10,000 bail, officials said.

Her next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 28 in Ventura County Superior Court, county booking records show.