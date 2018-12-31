× Worker Crushed to Death After Becoming Trapped Under Vehicle in Sun Valley

A worker died after becoming trapped beneath a vehicle at a business in Sun Valley on Monday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Firefighters were dispatched to 7245 N. Laurel Canyon Blvd. shortly before 8 a.m. after receiving a report of an employee trapped under a vehicle that had been raised on a floor jack, according to an LAFD alert.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told the L.A. Times that the vehicle fell on the worker “and crushed them.”

Firefighters were able to quickly extricate the patient, who was “sadly … beyond help,” according to the alert. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the employee’s name, gender or age.

California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health was notified after the fatal incident, according to LAFD.

No additional information was immediately provided.