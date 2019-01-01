Watch Live: The 130th Rose Parade Presented by Honda
11 Hospitalized Amid New Year’s Eve Celebrations on Las Vegas Strip

Posted 9:02 AM, January 1, 2019
Fireworks illuminate the skyline over the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's Eve celebration on January 1, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Authorities say that 11 people celebrating New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip were hospitalized Monday night.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said in an emailed statement early Tuesday that three people were taken to the hospital for alcohol-related reasons, two were taken to the hospital for drug-related reasons and two people fainted.

Pappa said one person was transported for mental health reasons and details were not available about the other three people taken to hospitals.

Officials estimated that about 375,000 were out celebrating New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip.