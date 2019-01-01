× 2 Bodies Found After Fire Burns in Santa Ana Home; Blaze Being Investigated as ‘Suspicious’

Two people were found dead after a fire was extinguished at a house in Santa Ana on New Year’s Day, and police are calling the incident “suspicious.”

Few details were provided about the blaze, which broke out on the second floor of a home in the 2300 block of Manly Avenue, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It was declared a knockdown in a tweet sent by the Fire Authority about 15 minutes later.

Two bodies were later recovered in the residence, according to Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna. He didn’t identify the two individuals, nor did he have information on their names and genders.

The fire is being investigated as “suspicious,” Bertagna said.

No additional information was immediately released.

KTLA’s Chip Yost contributed to this story.