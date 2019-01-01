2019 Rose Parade Part 2

This presentation of the Rose Parade aired on KTLA on Jan. 1, 2019. The following parade entries are included in this segment:
- The American Legion
- Spirit of the West Riders
- City of Alhambra
- Flower Mound High School Marching Band
- Cal Poly Universities
- Mini Therapy Horses
- Kaiser Permanente
- Wells Fargo Stagecoaches
- 2019 Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal
- City of Torrance
- The Lassiter High School Marching Trojan Band
- Donate Life
- 2019 Tournament of Roses President Gerald Freeny
- California Highway Patrol Mounted Patrol Unit
- City of Hope
- Florida A&M University, The Incomparable Marching 100
34.147785 -118.144516