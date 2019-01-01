Watch Replay: The 130th Rose Parade Presented by Honda
2019 Rose Parade Part 2

Posted 10:53 AM, January 1, 2019

This presentation of the Rose Parade aired on KTLA on Jan. 1, 2019. The following parade entries are included in this segment:

  • The American Legion
  • Spirit of the West Riders
  • City of Alhambra
  • Flower Mound High School Marching Band
  • Cal Poly Universities
  • Mini Therapy Horses
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • Wells Fargo Stagecoaches
  • 2019 Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal
  • City of Torrance
  • The Lassiter High School Marching Trojan Band
  • Donate Life
  • 2019 Tournament of Roses President Gerald Freeny
  • California Highway Patrol Mounted Patrol Unit
  • City of Hope
  • Florida A&M University, The Incomparable Marching 100