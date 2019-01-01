2019 Rose Parade Part 3

This presentation of the Rose Parade aired on KTLA on Jan. 1, 2019. The following parade entries are included in this segment:
- Farmers Insurance Group
- Banda Escolar de Guayanilla, Puerto Rico
- Blue Diamond Growers
- Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Herald Trumpets
- 2019 Rose Queen and Royal Court
- Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band
- Burbank Tournament of Roses Association
- Parsons Mounted Cavalry
- Western Asset Management Co.
- Scripps Miramar Ranch
- The Ohio State University Buckeyes
- The Ohio State University Marching Band
- Kiwanis International
- Trader Joe's
34.147785 -118.144516