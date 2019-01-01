2019 Rose Parade Part 5

This presentation of the Rose Parade aired on KTLA on Jan. 1, 2019. The following parade entries are included in this segment:
- Pacific Crest Drum & Bugle Corps
- 24 Hour Fitness
- The Valley Hunt Club
- Northwestern Mutual
- 2018 Rose Bowl Hall of Fame Inductees
- Rotary International
- LAUSD All-District High School Marching Band
- Lions Clubs International
- The New Buffalo Soldiers
- American Armenian Rose Float Association
- The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band
- China Airlines
- U.S. Forest Service Pack Mules Celebrate Smokey Bear's 75th
34.147785 -118.144516