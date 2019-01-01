Watch Replay: The 130th Rose Parade Presented by Honda
2019 Rose Parade Part 5

Posted 11:19 AM, January 1, 2019, by

This presentation of the Rose Parade aired on KTLA on Jan. 1, 2019. The following parade entries are included in this segment:

  • Pacific Crest Drum & Bugle Corps
  • 24 Hour Fitness
  • The Valley Hunt Club
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • 2018 Rose Bowl Hall of Fame Inductees
  • Rotary International
  • LAUSD All-District High School Marching Band
  • Lions Clubs International
  • The New Buffalo Soldiers
  • American Armenian Rose Float Association
  • The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band
  • China Airlines
  • U.S. Forest Service Pack Mules Celebrate Smokey Bear's 75th