Watch Replay: The 130th Rose Parade Presented by Honda
2019 Rose Parade Part 6

Posted 11:33 AM, January 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:35AM, January 1, 2019

This presentation of the Rose Parade aired on KTLA on Jan. 1, 2019. The following parade entries are included in this segment:

  • Big Bear Rose Parade Association
  • The Norco Cowgirls & Little Miss Norco Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Teams
  • Lutheran Layman's League
  • Na Koa Ali'i - Hawaii All-State Marching Band
  • Dole Packaged Foods
  • Hawaii Pa'u Riders
  • Carnival Cruise Lines
  • 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, Fort Hood
  • Old Fellows and Rebekahs
  • AIDS Healthcare Foundation
  • Munford High School Band
  • Downey Rose Float Association