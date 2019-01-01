2019 Rose Parade Part 6

This presentation of the Rose Parade aired on KTLA on Jan. 1, 2019. The following parade entries are included in this segment:
- Big Bear Rose Parade Association
- The Norco Cowgirls & Little Miss Norco Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Teams
- Lutheran Layman's League
- Na Koa Ali'i - Hawaii All-State Marching Band
- Dole Packaged Foods
- Hawaii Pa'u Riders
- Carnival Cruise Lines
- 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, Fort Hood
- Old Fellows and Rebekahs
- AIDS Healthcare Foundation
- Munford High School Band
- Downey Rose Float Association
34.147785 -118.144516