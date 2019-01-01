2019 Rose Parade Part 7

This presentation of the Rose Parade aired on KTLA on Jan. 1, 2019. The following parade entries are included in this segment:
- Los Hermanos Bañuelos Charro Team
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- All-Izumo Honor Green Band of Japan
- Sierra Madre Rose Float Association
- Budweiser Clydesdales
- Easterseals
- Banda Municipal de Acosta of Costa Rica
- Universal Pictures and Dreamworks Animation
- Calgary Stampede Showband
- Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day
- Cavalcade of Bands Honor Band
- Chinese American Heritage Foundation
