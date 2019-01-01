Watch the 130th Rose Parade Presented by Honda
2019 Rose Parade Part 7

This presentation of the Rose Parade aired on KTLA on Jan. 1, 2019. The following parade entries are included in this segment:

  • Los Hermanos Bañuelos Charro Team
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill
  • All-Izumo Honor Green Band of Japan
  • Sierra Madre Rose Float Association
  • Budweiser Clydesdales
  • Easterseals
  • Banda Municipal de Acosta of Costa Rica

  • Universal Pictures and Dreamworks Animation
  • Calgary Stampede Showband
  • Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day
  • Cavalcade of Bands Honor Band
  • Chinese American Heritage Foundation