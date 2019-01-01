2019 Rose Parade Part 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This presentation of the Rose Parade aired on KTLA on Jan. 1, 2019. The following parade entries are included in this segment:

Los Hermanos Bañuelos Charro Team

Chipotle Mexican Grill

All-Izumo Honor Green Band of Japan

Sierra Madre Rose Float Association

Budweiser Clydesdales

Easterseals

Banda Municipal de Acosta of Costa Rica

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This presentation of the Rose Parade aired on KTLA on Jan. 1, 2019. The following parade entries are included in this segment:

Universal Pictures and Dreamworks Animation

Calgary Stampede Showband

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day

Cavalcade of Bands Honor Band

Chinese American Heritage Foundation