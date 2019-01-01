× 4-Vehicle Crash Kills 1, Injures 1 on 22 Fwy in Garden Grove; Detained Man Breaks Cruiser Window: CHP

A portion of the 22 Freeway in Garden Grove was closed for more than six hours on New Year’s morning after a multivehicle crash overnight left one person dead and another hospitalized.

The four-car collision occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound 22, east of the Valley View Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was killed in the crash, said CHP Sgt. April Carter, adding she did not have any information indicating the deceased individual had been transported from the scene.

The victim’s name, gender and age were not immediately released.

Another person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to Carter.

More than half a dozen firefighters could be seen next to an overturned vehicle, working to extricate someone from the wreckage, video from the scene showed. The patient was taken by stretcher to an awaiting ambulance.

CHP detained someone at the crash site as they investigated his role in the deadly collision, according to Carter.

He was placed in a CHP cruiser, where he proceeded to break out a window, she said.

Video from the scene appeared to show a man in the backseat of a patrol SUV yelling at two CHP officers. Shattered glass was strewn about the road next to the vehicle; at one point, an officer used his hand to wipe shards off the SUV.

A short time later, several officers could be seen pulling the man through the window and onto the roadway, where he struggled with them before placed down on the road and handcuffed, according to the footage.

It was unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation. A field sobriety test was not issued at the scene, Carter said.

The westbound lanes remained blocked at Knott Avenue around 7 a.m., CHP’s incident log showed. It was not immediately known when the entire freeway would reopen.

With many on the road this New Year’s Day, she advised motorists to slow down as they traveled to their destinations.

“It’s the holiday weekend. We’re just asking everyone to slow down and take your time to wherever that you are going,” Carter said.