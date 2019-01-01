× California Workers Gain on Pay, Working Conditions as New Laws Go Into Effect for 2019

For minimum-wage earners, port truckers, farm laborers, sexual harassment victims, nursing mothers, high-powered female executives and workers injured on the job, 2019 offers reason to celebrate.

A score of new state laws took effect on Jan. 1, expanding the rights of many employees while placing fresh restrictions on businesses.

For workers, “2018 was a stellar year” for protections passed into law, said Steve Smith, a spokesman for the California Labor Federation, the umbrella group for more than 1,200 unions and a powerful force in state politics. “California continues to be on the leading edge of delivering economic justice to working people.”

The business community is markedly less exuberant.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.