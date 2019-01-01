Chinese American Heritage Foundation Float Disabled by Small Fire, Disrupting Rose Parade Route

A float malfunction caused a traffic jam at the Rose Parade on Tuesday morning.

The Chinese American Heritage Foundation’s train float was disabled by a small fire and was towed for the rest of the Rose Parade route, according to Cheryl Moody, a commander for the Pasadena Police Department.

The float, which depicted the moment when two locomotives met face to face upon completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, was wreathed in smoke near where the parade began on Orange Grove Boulevard. A tow truck tried, and failed, to pull the 95-foot float onto a side street.

Several floats and bands were backed up behind the disabled float. Spectators, believing the parade to be over, began spilling onto the parade route. A band tried navigating around the stranded float and ran into the crowd milling about the route.

One of the 2019 #RoseParade floats is experiencing technical difficulties at Orange Grove and Colorado. Thank you for patience and cooperation with law enforcement! — Rose Parade (@RoseParade) January 1, 2019

