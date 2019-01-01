× Costa Mesa Man Pleads Not Guilty to Stealing Yacht Hours Before Newport Boat Parade

A Costa Mesa man has pleaded not guilty to stealing a yacht in Newport Harbor on the last day of the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.

Theodore Liko Wilson, 24, entered not guilty pleas last week to felony burglary, felony unlawful taking of a vehicle and felony vandalism as well as six misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence, resisting arrest and operating a vessel under the influence.

At 3:45 p.m. Dec. 23 — less than three hours before the harbor boat parade was scheduled to begin — Newport Beach police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol responded to calls of a “boat traveling erratically” in the harbor near the 2300 block of Newport Boulevard, sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun said.

Harbor Patrol personnel were told that the 70-foot yacht, named Gambler, had been stolen, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.