× Full List of 2019 Rose Parade Float Awards

Here is a full list of the 2019 Rose Parade float awards. The Tournament of Roses awarded official honors to 24 entries.

The Sweepstakes Trophy, recognizing the “most beautiful entry and encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment,” went to the UPS Store, Inc. for their float, “Books Keep Us On Our Toes.”

Awards are listed below alphabetically.

Sweepstakes: Most beautiful entry, encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment

The UPS Store, Inc.

“Books Keep Us On Our Toes”

Americana: Most outstanding depiction of national treasures and traditions

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day

“Garden Fresh”

Animation: Most outstanding use of animation

Burbank Tournament of Roses Association

“Stompin’ Good Time”

Bob Hope Humor: Most whimsical and amusing float

Northwestern Mutual

“Spend Your Life Living”

Crown City Innovator: Most outstanding use of imagination, innovation and technology

Trader Joe’s Company

“Ride Captain Ride”

Director: Most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral materials

Sierra Madre Rose Float Association

“Harmony’s Garden”

Extraordinaire: Most extraordinary float

Cal Poly Universities

“Far Out Frequencies”

Fantasy: Most outstanding display of fantasy and imagination

Western Asset Management Company

“Yellow Submarine”

Founder: Most outstanding float built and decorated by volunteers from a community or organization

La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association

“Tree Frog Night!”

Golden State: Most outstanding depiction of life in California

Big Bear Rose Parade Association

“Play-Rest-Repeat”

Grand Marshal: Most outstanding creative concept and float design

Stella Rosa Wines

“Taste The Magic featuring Kool & The Gang”

International: Most outstanding float from outside the United States

China Airlines

“Rhythm of Taiwan”

Isabella Coleman: Most outstanding presentation of color and color harmony through floral design

United Sikh Mission

“A Divine Melody Resonates In All”

Judges: Most outstanding float design and dramatic impact

Donate Life

“Rhythm of the Heart”

Leishman Public Spirit: Most outstanding floral presentation from a non-commercial participant

Easterseals

“Celebrating Easterseals 100 Years of Disability Services”

Mayor: Most outstanding float from a participating city

South Pasadena Tournament of Roses

“Three Little Birds”

Past President: Most outstanding innovation in the use of floral and non-floral materials

Underground Service Alert of Southern California (DigAlert)

“Backyard Harmony”

President: Most outstanding use and presentation of flowers

City of Hope

“Harmony of Hope”

Princess: Most outstanding floral presentation among entries 35 feet and under in length

City of Alhambra

“Home Tweet Home”

Queen: Most outstanding presentation of roses

Farmers Insurance Group

“A Carousel of Experience”

Showmanship: Most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment

Universal Pictures & Dreamworks Animation presents How To Train Your Dragon

“How to Train Your Dragon – The Hidden World”

Theme: Most outstanding presentation of the Rose Parade theme

Shriners Hospitals for Children

“Fezzy’s Garden of Hope and Healing”

Tournament Volunteer: Most outstanding floral presentation of the Rose Parade theme among floats 35 feet and under in length

City of Torrance/ Torrance Rose Float Association

“The Power of Music”

Wrigley Legacy: Most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment

Dole Packaged Foods

“Rhythm of Paradise”

Watch the full parade here.

Read more information at the Tournament of Roses website.