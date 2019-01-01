× Kansas Man Planning to Fire Gun Into Air at Midnight on New Year’s Accidentally Shoots Himself

A man who was planning to shoot his gun into the air to celebrate the new year ended up injuring himself with it instead, police said.

The Kansas City Police Department in Kansas responded to a shooting around midnight in the 900 block of South 57th Terrace, according to local television station KCTV.

A man wanted to celebrate New Year’s by firing his .22 caliber handgun into the air.

Instead, the man accidentally shot himself in the stomach as he sat the gun down, police told KTLA sister station WDAF in Kansas City.

The man is expected to recover, authorities said.