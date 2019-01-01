Watch Live: The 130th Rose Parade Presented by Honda
Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Man Hospitalized After Fall From 3rd Floor of West Hollywood Apartment Building on New Year’s Eve

Posted 8:52 AM, January 1, 2019, by , Updated at 08:53AM, January 1, 2019
1314 N. Hayworth Ave. is seen in an image from Google Maps.

1314 N. Hayworth Ave. is seen in an image from Google Maps.

A man was hospitalized after falling from the third floor of a building in West Hollywood on New Year’s Eve, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies received a report of a man down at 1314 N. Hayworth Ave. around 11:25 p.m. Monday, according Sgt. Klaus. The address corresponds to Hayworth Tower, a seven-story high-rise building that is listed on the city’s historic preservation website.

Officials learned that the man was apparently intoxicated when he fell off a building, Klaus said. He was alert and speaking when L.A. County Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene.

They transported the patient to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment, according to the sergeant. His condition was not immediately known.

No additional information has been released.

KTLA’s Steve Bien contributed to this story. 

 