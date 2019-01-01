× Man Hospitalized After Fall From 3rd Floor of West Hollywood Apartment Building on New Year’s Eve

A man was hospitalized after falling from the third floor of a building in West Hollywood on New Year’s Eve, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies received a report of a man down at 1314 N. Hayworth Ave. around 11:25 p.m. Monday, according Sgt. Klaus. The address corresponds to Hayworth Tower, a seven-story high-rise building that is listed on the city’s historic preservation website.

Officials learned that the man was apparently intoxicated when he fell off a building, Klaus said. He was alert and speaking when L.A. County Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene.

They transported the patient to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment, according to the sergeant. His condition was not immediately known.

No additional information has been released.

KTLA’s Steve Bien contributed to this story.