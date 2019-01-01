× Mega Millions Jackpot Worth $415 Million — 8th Largest in Game’s History — on the Line New Year’s Day

Lottery players will be vying for the eighth-largest jackpot ever when the next Mega Millions drawing takes place on New Year’s Day.

The first jackpot of 2019 is worth an estimated $415 million, or a cash value of nearly $250 million.

Tuesday will mark just the fifth time in Mega Millions history that the draw will happen on the first day of the new year. The last — and only — time someone won the jackpot on Jan. 1 was back in 2008, according to lottery officials.

The Mega Millions grand prize rolled over again on Friday after no ticket matched all five numbers plus the gold Mega Ball.

However, six tickets — including one sold in California — had all five white balls to win the game’s second prize, a news release stated.

The jackpot has continued to roll over since the record prize of $1.537 billion was won on Oct. 23. A single winning ticket in South Carolina matched all six numbers, though the winner has still yet to step forward.

The game’s second-largest jackpot of 2018 — a whopping $543 million — was won by a group of office workers in the Bay Area back on July 24.

Three other jackpots were also awarded in the Mega Millions game last year, including two worth at least $450 million.