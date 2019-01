Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2019 Rose Parade has come and gone, but the massive, flower-adorned creations that star in it are still drawing a crowd in Pasadena, where they're available to see up close.

They display is scheduled to continue Wednesday at Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Jan. 1, 2019.