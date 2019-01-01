× Sexual Misconduct on Commercial Flights on the Rise

The man shuffled into the flight late, after all the other passengers were seated. He acted “like he was jumping out of his skin,” recalled the woman in the next seat.

After the lights had dimmed for the overnight flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Panama, the man sexually assaulted her, said the woman, a Los Angeles film executive who asked that her identity be shielded.

After yelling and struggling with the man, she got the attention of a flight attendant, who moved her to another seat on the October 2017 flight. The assailant remained seated next to another female passenger, the woman said, and no attempt was made to isolate or restrain him.

The trauma from the incident has lingered. “I avoid all night flights,” she said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.