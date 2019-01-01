The News Director’s Office: Leeza Gibbons, Tournament of Roses Parade

Leeza Gibbons has been the host of the Tournament of Roses Parade at KTLA for the last three years. She stops by the News Director’s Office to share some of her favorite things about hosting the iconic Rose Parade. She also opens up about other career accomplishments such as landing at Entertainment Tonight and winning Celebrity Apprentice. Leeza also shares why the battle against Alzheimer’s is an issue very close to her.

"Change your thoughts and you change your world." -Norman Vincent Peale

